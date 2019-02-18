× Kingston Pharma Issues Voluntary Recall of Baby Gripe Water

(KFSM) — Kingston Pharma LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of its “DG Baby Gripe Water” herbal supplement with “organic ginger and fennel extracts” due to undissolved ingredient.

The product is believed to have undissolved citrus flavonoid in the water. While it’s not believed to be hazardous, it could result in difficulty swallowing the water for sensitive individuals, the company said.

Kingston has received one report so far of a 1-week-old infant having difficulty swallowing the water and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid.

The recall is for all lots of the product, which comes in 4-ounce amber bottles with white plastic caps and an oral syringe. The UPC code for the recalled product is 8 5495400246 3.

The Gripe Water is distributed nationally through Dollar General stores.

Consumers with the recalled Gripe Water should stop using it and discard it. Anyone who has adverse reactions can contact Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by phone at 1-844-724-7347 or via email at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com. More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.