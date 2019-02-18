List Of Candidates Who Have Applied For UAFS Chancellor Position Released

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A list of potential candidates who have applied to be the next UAFS Chancellor has been released.
The position is still open to others. The following list is of candidates who have applied thus far:
- Tyler Adams – Executive Dean of Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning (CELEARN), Communication’s Professor -University of the Bahamas
- Safran Almakaty
- Timothy Cornelius – Academic Vice President of Career and Workforce Education – Northwest Arkansas Community College
- Ron Darbeau – Professor & Dean, College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics – University of Arkansas Fort Smith
- Joe Delap – Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs, & tenured professor – Athens State College
- Ron Dempsey – Vice President for University Advancement – Winona State University
- Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis – Vice Provost for Research and Interim Dean of School of Mining and Geosciences – Nazarbayev University
- Rick Kurtz – Professor – Shawnee State University
- Lews Jones – Senior Consultant and Chair of Board of Advisors – International Group for Educational Transfer
- Kimberly Long – Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs & Professor of Psychology
- Bruce McGowan – Campus Provost/Associate Vice President – Rogers State University – Bartlesville Campus
- Scott McKay – Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs; Professor of Chemistry – Dakota State University
- William (Bill) McKinney – Senior Advisor for Regional Campus Affairs – Indiana University
- Edward Serna – Interim Chancellor; Chief of Staff & Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives – University of Arkansas Fort Smith
- Dirk Schlingmann – Professor in the Division of Mathematics and Computer Science – University of South Carolina Upstate
- Phillip Way – Provost and VP for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs – Slippery Rock University
- Clifford Wittstruck – Dean of Academics – Western Wyoming Community College
Finalist for the position will visit UAFS’s campus ahead of a new chancellor being announced.
Nate Hinkel with the UA System says they hope to have the new chancellor in place at the sate of the fall 2019 semester.