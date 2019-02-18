List Of Candidates Who Have Applied For UAFS Chancellor Position Released

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A list of potential candidates who have applied to be the next UAFS Chancellor has been released.

The position is still open to others. The following list is of candidates who have applied thus far:

Tyler Adams – Executive Dean of Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning (CELEARN), Communication’s Professor -University of the Bahamas

Safran Almakaty

Timothy Cornelius – Academic Vice President of Career and Workforce Education – Northwest Arkansas Community College

Ron Darbeau – Professor & Dean, College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics – University of Arkansas Fort Smith

Joe Delap – Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs, & tenured professor – Athens State College

Ron Dempsey – Vice President for University Advancement – Winona State University

Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis – Vice Provost for Research and Interim Dean of School of Mining and Geosciences – Nazarbayev University

Rick Kurtz – Professor – Shawnee State University

Lews Jones – Senior Consultant and Chair of Board of Advisors – International Group for Educational Transfer

Kimberly Long – Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs & Professor of Psychology

Bruce McGowan – Campus Provost/Associate Vice President – Rogers State University – Bartlesville Campus

Scott McKay – Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs; Professor of Chemistry – Dakota State University

William (Bill) McKinney – Senior Advisor for Regional Campus Affairs – Indiana University

Edward Serna – Interim Chancellor; Chief of Staff & Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives – University of Arkansas Fort Smith

Dirk Schlingmann – Professor in the Division of Mathematics and Computer Science – University of South Carolina Upstate

Phillip Way – Provost and VP for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs – Slippery Rock University

Clifford Wittstruck – Dean of Academics – Western Wyoming Community College

Finalist for the position will visit UAFS’s campus ahead of a new chancellor being announced.

Nate Hinkel with the UA System says they hope to have the new chancellor in place at the sate of the fall 2019 semester.