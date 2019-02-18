Mizzou Student Diagnosed With Active Tuberculosis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFSM) — University of Missouri officials announced Monday (Feb. 18) that a student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB).

According to the school’s Twitter account, the student left the campus voluntarily and officials are trying to identify others who might need testing.

The university said as they identify others who are at high risk, they will be advised to get tested at the student health center.

Active TB is a condition in which the body’s immune system is unable to fight off or defend against the bacteria.

The CDC says that TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another. If someone with TB coughs, speaks or sings, those nearby may breathe in the bacteria and become infected.

The CDC also says that TB is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink or kissing.

Symptoms of TB include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, chest pain and coughing up blood. Click here to learn more about the disease and how to prevent it.