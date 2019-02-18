Rescuer Recalls Saving Woman From Home Explosion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN) — Three people are being called heroes after rescuing a woman from a Utah cabin that exploded late last week.

Mary Hammond, wife of one of the rescuers, cried out to her husband as he disappeared into the cabin.

“He went in there to save this woman to be with her family still, and they knew that it could potentially take them from theirs,” she said of her husband and two other rescuers.

Seconds after her husband disappeared into the house, another explosion went off.

“And I thought, I thought that was it,” Hammond said.

Not knowing if her husband would make it out alive, Mary Hammond finally saw her husband rolling down the hill, along with the woman and two other rescuers who had rushed to save her.

Mark Pierce recalls the terrifying moments while he was inside the home.

“I wanted to get out of there, but part of me, you know, there’s somebody in the house there,” he said. “There was fire over, over her her and over us in that room…she was just kind of right around the corner with a couch or some other debris on top of her.”

Pierce helped pull the woman to safety.

“If we hadn’t done what we did, you know, she for sure would’ve died in there.”

The house is completely lost, and was still smoldering hours after the explosion, but the miracle of it all is that the woman is alive.

“He didn’t say anything to me,” Hammond said of her husband. “He just embraced me, and all he kept repeating was, ‘we got her, we got her.'”

The rescuers are all safe and home with their families.

“I didn’t even know those people, but I’d still do the…do the same for anybody else, so,” Pierce said.

Authorities say it’s unclear what caused the explosion, although investigators say there was propane in the residence.

The woman is in critical condition in an area hospital.