State Of Arkansas Top Donor To U.S. Marshals Museum, Most Gifts Under $100,000

(TB&P) — Large donations of $21.131 million to the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith have come from 36 separate sources, with nine of those owing a combined pledge balance of $4.08 million. The largest single donor is the state of Arkansas at $8.342 million, according to information from the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation.

The museum has raised enough money – $35.5 million – to pay for construction of the facility, which began in July 2018. However, an estimated $17 million more is needed to build the exhibits and “experience” of the museum. Museum officials hope to open the museum in September.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors in December approved an ordinance for a March 12 election on a one-cent, nine-month sales tax to raise additional money for the museum. Early voting begins March 5. If passed, the sales tax will raise around $16 million. Revenue from the sales tax will complete the museum’s capital needs, the museum states on its website, where they also note that museum officials will not ask for a tax extension.

