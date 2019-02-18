Stuck In A Traffic Jam? Try A Round Of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’

A couple of motorcyclists figured out the way to pass the time amid a traffic jam in the Philippines.

A video posted from a bus rider showed a pair of motorcyclists passing the time with a game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors” while waiting on traffic to move in Mandaluyong City.

“I’m riding a bus, sitting in the front row beside the driver. Stuck in an hour-long traffic jam along Edsa and Shaw Boulevard on a hot afternoon. In front of me were 3 busses and 4 motorbikes. All of them couldn’t pass the buses. Suddenly, the men started playing rock, paper, scissors. If the driver lost, the other guy would tap the helmet of the other driver as a sign of winning. That’s where I started to take a video of the two men. While I was taking the video, the driver and passenger of the bus started to laugh. 30 more minutes passed and the two finally went their separate ways.”

Perhaps they would have had more fun had they made it a game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock.” (For the rules, see Sheldon’s explanation on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”)