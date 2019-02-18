× Winter Weather Advisory: Tuesday

Active winter weather is expected for Tuesday with freezing rain and sleet dominating the precipitation types.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the area as bridges and overpasses will become slick in spots.

COUNTIES INCLUDED: BENTON, CARROLL, MADISON, WASHINGTON

The precipitation type will likely change during the day on Tuesday.

Morning: Freezing rain.

Afternoon: Rain

Evening: Freezing rain/sleet/rain.

While that timeline is overly simplistic, the end result will be varying road conditions during the day on Tuesday.

Ice forecast (mainly under 0.10″) amounts could reach the threshold for a few power outages if we see winds speeds higher than 10mph. Power-lines fail sporadically around 0.25″ and 0.20″ is the current forecast amount of ice. Higher or lower amounts are possible since totals will be dependent on surface temperatures.

Road surfaces may continue to be slick in spots on Wednesday morning as temperatures once again fall near or below freezing.

These type of events tend to favor slick bridges and overpasses more than roads.

-Garrett