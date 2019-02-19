× ArDOT Seeking Comment About Roundabout Construction West Of Gentry

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will hold a meeting in Gentry to discuss plans to construct a rural roundabout at the intersection of Arkansas Highways 12 and 43 west of Gentry.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Gentry Public Library’s McKee Community Room, 105 Main Street in Gentry.

The public is invited to drop in anytime during those hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments. The meeting will follow an open house format.

More information is available at ArDOT’s Public Information Office by calling (501) 569-2000 or emailing info@ardot.gov.