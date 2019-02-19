Bentonville Police Warn of Scam Caller Impersonating A Police Officer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department is warning residents in northwest Arkansas and the River Valley of an impersonation of a police officer scam.

Sgt. Gene Page, a spokesperson with the Bentonville Police Department, says the suspect will call and identify himself as Lt. Kenny King with the Bentonville Police Department.

Page says the suspect will then accuse the person on the phone of harassing an underage female and offers to make any criminal charges go away if the victim sends money to a specific cash app.

No one with the name Lt. Kenny King works at the Bentonville Police Department, according to Page. He advises anyone who receives such a call to not send any money and to notify their local law enforcement agency.

Most victims of the scam are located in the Fort Smith and Lowell area, Page said in a news release.