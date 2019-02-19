× Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace Among Lineup For Sept. 6 Concert

ROGERS (KFSM) — Multi-platinum rock band Breaking Benjamin will stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Sept. 6 as part of its North American tour, with special guests Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante.

The concert is part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Tickets also can be purchased at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers on March 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They’ll also be available that day and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Breaking Benjamin’s latest album, EMBER, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and has produced the hit song “Torn in Two” and “Tourniquet.” It is the sixth album for the group and its fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

Chevelle is known for its hard rock hits such as “The Red,” “Send the Pain Below,” “Face to the Floor” and “Take Out the Gunman.” The band’s 2016 album “The North Corridor” marked the fourth Top 10 album for the band on the Billboard Top 200.

Three Days Grace has been around since 2003. Their latest album, “Outsider,” earned them their 14th No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their song “Infra-Red.” they’re also known for such hits as “Painkiller,” “Good Life” and “I Am Machine.”