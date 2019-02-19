× Cedarville Man Admits To Molesting Arkansas Teens In 2009, 2011

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Cedarville man has admitted to crossing state lines and molesting two Arkansas teens in 2009 and 2011.

Stanley Dewayne Rice, 57, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Feb. 19) in U.S. District Court to two counts of interstate transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss two additional counts of the aforementioned charges at his sentencing hearing, which hasn’t been set.

Rice faces between 10 years and life in prison for each count, as well as a $250,000 fine.

The victims, now adults, accused Rice of molesting them when they were young children and teens, according to court documents.

They said Rice often abused them when he was using methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Three other women also told investigators Rice abused them as children in a different state.

One woman said Rice made the others watch when he molested them, according to court documents.

Rice is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center.