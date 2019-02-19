Cracked Roadway Causing Issues For Drivers In Crawford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — After a landslide on Highway 59 in Crawford County, there was a lot of construction done to fix the parts of a damaged road. Now drivers are seeing more problems on the roadway.

Crews first found a crack in the roadway about two weeks ago between Van Buren and the Figure Five community in Crawford County.

Repairs from a landslide in the area lasted for about six months, and now a new crack will likely close or reduce the road to one lane while crews do repair work.

"This process is used all over the state. It's a pretty simple process that has proven to be effective, but something along this particular stretch of highway has caused that to fail. The pavement is separating, so the contractor is gonna have to get in there and take a look at what happened, and then come up with a plan to fix it," Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation told 5NEWS.

Since the road is still under warranty from work done last year, it will not cost taxpayers any more money to fix current damages to the road.

As of now, it is unknown when work will start on the project.