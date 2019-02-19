Detouring Around Exit 86 In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Drivers in Benton County are navigating a lot of road construction. Now two of the most congested 1-49 intersections are both under construction making it tough for drivers to figure out how to get around.

For the next three months, drivers who normally take Exit 86 in Bentonville won’t be able to because ARDOT has closed them so crews can make improvements to the interchange.

An easy way to remember the closing is, both ramps on the north side of 14th Street or Hudson road are closed, but the ramps on the south side are open.

That means if you are driving northbound on I-49 you can exit at 86. If you are getting onto I-49 heading southbound from 14th Street or Hudson road you can use that ramp as well.

For students going to Northwest Arkansas Community College, if you need to go south you can take the ramp, but if you need to go north ARDOT suggests you come down Dixieland Road to Walnut to get onto I-49 north at Exit 85.

Finally, ARDOT suggests if you need to get to the 14th Street or Hudson road area from north of Exit 86 you’ll need to exit at 88. You’ll then come down Central Avenue to northeast j street and that will get you to 14th street.

ARDOT is making these improvements to the Exit 86 ramps to tie into the new 8th Street exit that is expected to open this spring.