Duluth Trading Company Hiring For New Location In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Duluth Trading Company is now hiring for its new location in Rogers which will be opening sometime this spring.

The store carries items such as clothing, work gear and tools.

The company will be holding a job fair Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 23 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers.

They are hiring for part-time variable shifts including evenings and weekends.

Job fair dates and times include:

March 21 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22 – 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information and to apply online.