Legislator Wants To Raise Tobacco Purchasing Age To 21 In Arkansas

(THV11) — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would raise the age to purchase tobacco products in the state to 21.

State Representative Lee Johnson (R-Greenwood) filed the bill Tuesday along with the support of 17 other lawmakers.

The bill states that someone must display proof that they are 21 years of age to purchase tobacco products, vapor products alternative nicotine products, e-liquid products or cigarette papers.

