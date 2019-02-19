Little Rock City Hall Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Police Investigating

Posted 8:19 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20PM, February 19, 2019

Photo Courtesy of KATV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Little Rock Police are investigating after an unknown person called in a bomb threat Tuesday night.

A city board meeting was taking place when the incident occurred.

LRPD says the building has been evacuated.

