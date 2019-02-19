Little Rock City Hall Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Police Investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Little Rock Police are investigating after an unknown person called in a bomb threat Tuesday night.
A city board meeting was taking place when the incident occurred.
LRPD says the building has been evacuated.
