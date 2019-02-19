Local Walmarts Host ‘Baby Savings Day’ For Expecting Parents

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Walmart is offering expecting parents the opportunity to try out baby gear and receive discounts on items for their new bundle of joy.

On Saturday (Feb. 23) from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walmart stores across the country will be hosting “Baby Savings Day.”

Expecting parents can receive samples, coupons and discounts on items such as car seats, crib mattresses and more.

Customers can go to the Walmart in Rogers on Pleasant Crossing Blvd. where the Rogers Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting car seat safety checks.

Law Enforcement will also be there to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.

Discounts can also be found online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28.