Potential Threat At Kimmons Junior High Investigated By Police

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith School District and Fort Smith Police Department are investigating a possible threat made at Kimmons Junior High School on Facebook.

The Facebook post in question read:

“I’m going to kill everybody in the school in this morning I’m going to blow up the school Set Fire to the school. Killing everybody in Fort Smith Arkansas.”

Details about who made the threatening post has been redacted by police since the investigation involves minors.

Zena Featherston Marshall, a spokesperson for the school district, said the district followed protocol and that there was an increased adult presence at Kimmons Junior High on Tuesday (Feb. 19).

An email was sent to parents on Monday (Feb. 18) from the Fort Smith School District reading:

“Earlier today, the Fort Smith Police Department advised the Kimmons and the FSPS administration of a possible threat at Kimmons Junior High School. It was noticed in a social media feed. The police are investigating and following protocol additional adult supervision will be present during the school day tomorrow.”