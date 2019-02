Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Reading readiness could be the deal breaker when it comes to free lunch for Arkansas students.

Arkansas Senator Alan Clark is proposing a bill that would force a school district to lose a percentage of its national school lunch funding if that district's reading readiness level falls below a certain standard.

According to the bill, the school district would continue to get less funding the longer the scores are low.

The bill has been sent to the Senate Committee on Education.