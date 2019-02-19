Statue of WWII Sailor Kissing Nurse Vandalized With “#MeToo”

(CBS) — A day after the sailor seen kissing a woman in the iconic World War II photo died, a statue commemorating the couple was found vandalized early Tuesday, Florida police said. According to the Sarasota Police Department, the vandal used red spray paint to emblazon the phrase “#MeToo,” which refers to the movement against sexual assault and harassment.

Authorities were dispatched to the Unconditional Surrender statue in downtown Sarasota after midnight Tuesday and discovered red lettering covering the length of the nurse’s leg. After a canvas of the area, officers did not find other objects that were defaced.

Sarasota PD said there’s no available surveillance video that captured the incident and no known witnesses. They believe it happened between the mid-afternoon and evening hours, but, it is unknown exactly what time.

To read more of this story visit our content partner CBS News.