The Killers Coming To The Walmart AMP May 6

ROGERS (KFSM) — The multi-award-winning rock group The Killers will be coming to Northwest Arkansas on May 6.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 22) starting at noon online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be available that day and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices start at $35 plus fees.

The Las Vegas-based group formed in 2003 and has received Grammy and American Music Awards nominations as well as MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more. The group may be best known for their hit “Mr. Brightside,” as well as hit songs “Somebody Told Me,” “Human” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.” The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.