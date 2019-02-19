Tyson Donates 110,000 Pounds Of Protein To Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Tyson Foods donated 110,000 pounds of protein to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as part of its Miles That Matter Program.

The donation will provide more than 440,000 servings of protein, which is an essential part of a well-balanced meal.

Tyson Foods has now surpassed the nine-million-pound donation milestone, becoming the largest protein donor since established.

"We thought what better way to kind of combine their desire to give back and an opportunity to give back and be active, combine those efforts together and that's kind of what resulted in our miles that matter program," said Derek Burleson, Public Relations Manager. "You know again for every mile that they walk, run or jog, last year we'll donate a pound of protein to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and today is just the next donation as a part of that campaign."

This season teams logged enough miles to donate 275,000 pounds of protein to local hunger relief agencies in its corporate community.