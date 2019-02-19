× WATCH: Winter Mix And Widespread Cold Rain Today

Moisture will surge to the north this morning bringing messy weather to our area. Most of us will see a cold rain, but a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible across Northwest Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northwest Arkansas until early Wednesday morning. Some slick bridges and overpasses will be possible during the evening drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter Weather Advisory:

Hour-by-hour rain/winter mix chances across Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour rain chances for the Fort Smith area:

Possible Ice Accumulation: