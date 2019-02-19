WATCH: Winter Mix And Widespread Cold Rain Today
Moisture will surge to the north this morning bringing messy weather to our area. Most of us will see a cold rain, but a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible across Northwest Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northwest Arkansas until early Wednesday morning. Some slick bridges and overpasses will be possible during the evening drive.
Winter Weather Advisory:
Hour-by-hour rain/winter mix chances across Northwest Arkansas:
Hour-by-hour rain chances for the Fort Smith area:
Possible Ice Accumulation: