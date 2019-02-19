Widespread Rain/Wintry Mix Into The Evening

A widespread cold rain will continue and, at times, mix with freezing rain or sleet. The overall impacts on travel are expected to be minimal; however, slick spots are expected to develop on bridges and overpasses.

This is a look a the most recent temperature measurements from across the area.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for NW Arkansas where temperatures will be close to freezing. Farther south, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing with only a cold rain expected.

Later tonight, temperature may again fall below freezing creating more slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

