Wintry Mix Continues Overnight

A mix of a cold rain, sleet, and flurries have fallen across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As the widespread precipitation continues to track northward, we will likely be left with winter weather overnight.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS:

A cold rain with some ice and sleet mixed in is possible over the next few hours. The coverage of rain will decrease as we get closer to midnight.

In the early morning, it may transition to a light freezing drizzle where temperatures drop below freezing. However, the chance for this is a lower percentage. Bridges and overpasses could be slick. Most of the rain will have moved out by the morning commute.

RIVER VALLEY:

A cold rain will continue to fall across the River Valley through the rest of the evening. Higher elevations in the mountains could see sleet or ice accumulating on trees and elevated areas.

After midnight, precipitation coverage will decrease, but freezing drizzle is still possible into the morning. Slick spots are possible on untreated or elevated surfaces. The freezing drizzle in the River Valley will be patchy, and most folks will have just drizzle. It’s the higher elevations in the mountains that could be slick. The chance for any rain will likely be over after 6AM.

