× ACM Awards 2019: Reba McEntire Disappointed In Lack Of Female Nominees For Entertainer Of The Year

Country music icon Reba McEntire is returning to host the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 16th time in April. Only on “CBS This Morning,” McEntire revealed the nominees for the 2019 ACM Awards’ biggest awards.

Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban lead in the top categories with nominations for both male artist of the year and entertainer of the year — a category notably lacking any female nominees.

“It doesn’t make me very happy because we’ve got some very talented women out there who are working their butts off,” McEntire said of the male-dominated category.

McEntire also shared some details about her hosting gig, which she promised would be politics-free.

“We’ve got to keep it light. We’ve got to keep it fun. No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that’s what we’re going to be doing,” she said.

Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett received several award nominations. All three will be appearing this year at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, on Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Here is the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton “Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves “Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers “Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“From A Room Vol. 2,” Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR