Arkansas Bill Would Put Limits On Last Meals For Condemned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker is proposing that the last meal for death row inmates be limited to the same food choices that are available to other prisoners on the day of the execution.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Petty on Wednesday filed legislation to place limits on death row inmate’s final meals. Under Petty’s proposal, the inmate’s final meal on the day of the execution should be limited to existing food available at the facility when the inmate is executed.

Arkansas hasn’t executed an inmate since April 2017, when it put four inmates to death over an eight-day period. The state doesn’t have any more executions scheduled, and its supply of three lethal injection drugs has expired.