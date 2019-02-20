Auburn Blasts Arkansas As Hogs Lose 4th Straight

Posted 9:36 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, February 20, 2019

AUBURN, ALA. (KFSM) – Faced with needing a huge run to close out the regular season to put itself in the NCAA Tournament conversation, Arkansas was shot out of the gym on Wednesday night.

Auburn jumped out to a 22-1 lead and knocked down 10 3-pointers in the first as they blew out the Razorbacks 79-56 to hand the Hogs their fourth straight SEC loss.

The Tigers finished the game going 17-of-33 from 3-point range.

In the first 12 minutes of the game, Arkansas managed just nine points while they committed seven turnovers. In that same stretch, Auburn hit eight 3-pointers to blow the game open from just about the opening tip.

Nine different Auburn players hit a 3-pointer while Arkansas struggled from distance. The Razorbacks were just 4-of-26 from beyond the 3-point line, all four being made by Isaiah Joe.

Joe led the Hogs with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting while Daniel Gafford had 10 points on just five shot attempts.

Arkansas will try to stop the four game skid as they host Texas A&M on Saturday.

