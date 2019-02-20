Big Brother Open Casting Call Coming to Fayetteville

Date: Saturday, March 16th 2019

Time: 10 AM to 2 PM

Where: JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewing Co. (JBGB)

Address: 3615 Steele Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Each Applicant MUST have the following:

A complete short form application, bring to the audition using the link above. Applications will also be available at the open casting call. A two-minute recorded video, recorded by Channel 5 at the open casting call event. A photocopy of their driver’s license or state issues photo ID. Applicants must turn 21 by June 1, 2019.

Eligibility Requirements:

If you are selected by the Producers for an interview in the Semi-Finals, you must be willing to travel at your own expense to be interviewed at a time to be scheduled by the Producers in their sole discretion and at one of the following locations nearest you listed below in this document. The Producers reserve the right to add, cancel and/or substitute other cities as interview locations. If you are selected by the Producers for an interview in the Finals, you must be willing to travel to Los Angeles for approximately one week at a time as scheduled by the Producers in their sole discretion for the final selection process. Economy travel (round trip to and from Los Angeles and airport nearest your home in the United States), hotel accommodations and per diem will be arranged and paid for by the Producers. You must be willing to live in the Big Brother house located in Los Angeles for approximately 100 days on such dates to be determined by Producers in their sole discretion with approximately a dozen strangers where you will have little or no privacy. If you are chosen to live in the house, it is your responsibility to make any necessary arrangements with your employer and family in anticipation of your extended absence from home. The house is extensively outfitted with video and audio recording devices which will record, broadcast and exhibit your actions and voice at all times, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week in every room of the house for the duration of your participation in the contest. You will be observed at all times by the Producers as well as the general public watching on television, the Internet, mobile devices and any and all other media. One participant will receive the grand-prize of $500,000 (subject to change in Producers’ and/or the network’s discretion). (Except for the two finalists who will receive prize money, a weekly stipend will be provided for each participant for each week that he or she remains in the Big Brother House.) Stipend payments and prize winnings will not be paid until after the broadcast of the final episode of the show. You must be at least 21 years of age by June 1st, 2019. You must be a United States citizen and live in the United States. You must not now be a candidate for public office and if selected as a participant, you must agree not to become such a candidate until after the initial broadcast of all programs in which you appear. You must be in excellent physical and mental health. If you are selected to be interviewed, you may be given, and must complete and return (prior to the date of your personal interview in Los Angeles), any further application materials or documents (such as your birth certificate, passport, and/or other identification) as well as a Medical History Form. If selected as a finalist you must complete the Participant Form Package, which will be furnished to you by the Producers and will include among other things, affidavits, release forms and waivers for you and your immediate family. You must also submit to physical and mental examinations by Producer- selected medical professional(s) in Los Angeles selected by the Producer and meet all physical and psychological requirements. By applying for participation in Big Brother, you authorize the Producers to conduct civil, criminal, financial, driver-history and any other type of background checks deemed necessary by the Producers. Employees, officers, directors and agents of CBS Broadcasting Inc., Our House Productions, Inc., Fly On The Wall Entertainment, Endemol USA Inc., and/or of any of their respective licensees, assigns, parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies (including Showtime, 21st Century Fox, Fox Studios or television network, Fox News and FX) and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be participants on Big Brother or participate in the application process.

Applicants will further be chosen to create a pool of approximately forty (40) finalists. The Producers reserve the right to change any of the application terms at anytime or to select or not select anyone at their sole discretion.

The Producers are looking for a dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting and exhibit enthusiasm for the project as well as a willingness to share their most private thoughts in an open forum of strangers. This group of individuals, while meeting the technical requirements of the program, must also have sufficient physical, psychological, and mental capacity to endure approximately 100 days in a monitored house under extraordinary conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions: