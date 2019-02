Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULBERRY (KFSM) — A vehicle fire closed Interstate 40 on Wednesday (Feb. 20) morning for more than an hour while officials worked to extinguish it.

Another drive recorded the fire, which started around 8:04 a.m. near Mulberry. The eastbound outside lane was closed for about 66 minutes.

Arkansas State Police said no one was injured in the fire.