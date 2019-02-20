Fayetteville Fire Department On Scene Of House Fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the scene of a fully involved older house fire.

The house is in the vicinity of Markham Hill and Sang Ave.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, the house is abandoned. Three engines and two ladder companies are fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story, stay with KFSM for more information.

 

