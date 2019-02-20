× Fayetteville Man Gets 80 Years For Assaulting Bella Vista Woman

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for severely beating a woman in September 2017.

Cody Anderson, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Feb. 19) in Benton County Circuit Court to attempted murder, first-degree battery and three counts of terroristic threatening.

The woman’s daughter said she received a phone call that Anderson had left her mother’s home in Bella Vista and she needed her.

“I never thought that I would walk into what I walked into last night,” the victim’s daughter Lacey Laughter told 5NEWS.

“And when I opened the front door, I was immediately engulfed with the smell of gasoline,” Laughter said.

Laughter said her mother told her Anderson beat her with a two by six and then poured gasoline on her. She explained that her mother was helping Anderson with a place to stay.

“I had to force myself to pull the blankets back from my mom to see where she was bleeding from for the 911 operator,” Laughter said.

“I was terrified. I wasn’t sure what I was going to find under there.”

An immediate update on the woman’s condition wasn’t available Wednesday (Feb. 20).