Fayetteville Relief Driver Honored For Saving Woman's Life

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A relief driver for the city of Fayetteville was recognized Tuesday (Feb. 19) for helping save a woman’s life last year.

Chris Richardson was driving his route in November 2018 near Mount Sequoyah when he saw an elderly woman lying face down in the street.

Richardson ran over to check on her and found her unconscious. He ran back to his city vehicle and pushed the emergency button to reach dispatch, which sent paramedics to the scene.

Two more people also came to aid Richardson, who helped turn the woman over and perform CPR on her.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived soon after and took over her care.

Fayetteville Fire Chief David Dayringer said Richardson’s quick actions saved the woman’s life.