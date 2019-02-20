Highway To Hell; Satanic Group Adopts Stretch Of Road In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A religious group in Arkansas has officially adopted a stretch of highway to keep the state beautiful and litter free.

Satanic Arkansas plans to host quarterly cleanup events along the stretch of highway located towards Roland on Highway 300 in Central Arkansas.

Danny Straessle from ArDOT says they run the adopt a highway program and they don’t restrict any group based on their name.

“As long as the organization holds up their end of the agreement to pick up litter at least four times a year, ArDOT will provide them a sign,” Straessle said.

The organization says they want people to promote religious freedom in the state of Arkansas.

“We are a collective of like-minded Satanists who work to improve our community in Arkansas while we work to educate people about modern atheistic satanism and promote religious freedom in our state,” said an organization official.