Investigation Into Drug Trafficking In Fayetteville Leads To 5 Arrest

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Fayetteville area ended with five people behind bars for several drug charges, according to the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (JDDTF).

Detectives conducted several controlled buys from Torrance Farmer, 44, of Fayetteville during the investigation. A confidential informant confirmed Farmer to be the seller for each buy.

On Tuesday (Feb. 19) detectives from the JDDTF executed a search warrant on Farmer’s residence at on the 4500 block of W Sweetgum Lane. When detectives entered his home, Farmer fled upstairs and crawled through the second-floor window, an incident report states. Farmer then jumped to a nearby tree and shimmied to the ground, where other detectives were waiting.

Farmer was apprehended by investigators. During a search of his home detectives located a Nike Air shoe with 31 grams of powder cocaine, 3.5 grams, and 12 grams of crack cocaine inside of it, according to the JDDTF. Detectives also located a digital scale and $1,750.00 inside the home.

Farmer was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing an arrest. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

Latoya Samuels, 38, who lives at the same home as Farmer, was under surveillance by the JDDTF for drug trafficking. A buy was made from Samuels by a confidential informant that confirmed she was selling crack cocaine, an incident report states.

On Tuesday detectives observed Samuels leave a residence that was under surveillance and followed her to a nearby gas station where contact was made.

Samuels was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and transported to the WCDC.

36-year-old Scott J. Kendricks of Fayetteville was also arrested following the investigation by the JDDTF. According to the JDDTF, Kendricks was observed doing numerous drug buys during the length of the investigation by a confidential informant.

Detectives observed Kendricks leave his home at the 1300 block of E. Fairlane Street and conducted a traffic stop. Kendricks was then arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

During his arrest, Kendricks told detectives all he had were some baggies in his home above a washing machine. A search warrant was executed on Kendricks’ residence where detectives found a digital scale covered in cocaine residue next to a package of plastic baggies commonly used for drugs. Two baggies of cocaine and four baggies of marijuana were also found. Inside Kendricks’ garage a loaded. .22 Magnum pistol was located.

In addition to the charge at the traffic stop, Kendricks is facing possession with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Kendricks is a convicted felon and is currently on parole, according to the JDDTF.

The JDDTF issues a search warrant for Casey Simon’s home at 662 Taylor in connection with the investigation into drug trafficking in the Fayetteville area.

Over the month-long investigation, detectives conducted multiple controlled buys from Simon, according to the JDDTF. During the search of his home detectives located 3.9 grams of marijuana, and two digital scales.

Simon was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the WCDC.

23-year-old Demarcus Montez Odems was also arrested in connection with the month-long investigation.

The JDDTF says Odems was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. JDDTF states Odems sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant numerous times.

Through a search warrant for Odems’ home on the 2700 block of Valencia, detectives found 1.1 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and baggies for packaging drugs, according to the JDDTF.

Odems was transported to the WCDC.

No bond was set for any of the suspects in the investigation.