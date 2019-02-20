× Police: Cab Driver Survives Being Shot In The Head During Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating after a cab driver was reportedly was shot in the head during a robbery Tuesday night (Feb. 19).

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police, the man was shot about 11 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Mussett and Newlon roads in Fort Smith in front of Harry C. Morrison Elementary. The cab driver was robbed and was shot in the head, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the man’s injuries were serious, but “are not believed to be life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made, Mitchell said. He said the investigation is ongoing.