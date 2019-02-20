Police: Fort Smith Cab Driver Survives Being Shot In The Head During Robbery, 2 People Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating after a cab driver was reportedly was shot in the head during a robbery Tuesday night (Feb. 19).

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police, the man was shot about 11 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Mussett and Newlon roads in Fort Smith in front of Harry C. Morrison Elementary.

The cab driver was robbed and was shot in the head, Mitchell said. His identity has not been released by police.

The man's injuries were serious, but "are not believed to be life-threatening." He was treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a medical facility outside of the area, according to Mitchell.

Norman Massey, 20, and Keithan Norris, 19, have been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Mitchell.

Norris and Massey were located by Fort Smith Police Officers on Wednesday (Feb. 20) afternoon and arrested without further incident, Mitchell says.

Massey is facing second degree battery and failure to appear charges, and Norris is facing second degree battery and felon in possession of a firearm charges.