With Supplies Critically Low, Community Blood Center Holding Drive Today

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Blood supplies are critically low at an area blood bank, so a special drive is being held today (Feb. 20) on the downtown Fayetteville Square.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said supplies are “critically low,” in part because of the cancellation of a recent blood drive in Missouri schools on Feb. 15 due to weather concerns.

The CBCO is teaming up with the City of Fayetteville on Wednesday to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the square. Donors will receive a free t-shirt.

The CBCO has a QuickPass system that allows donors to start the registration process before arriving. The donor uses their computer or mobile device to fill out required health questions on the day of the drive. This allows donors to skip registration upon arrival and move to the next step.

Upon completion of QuickPass, the donor will receive a unique bar code to take to the blood drive. The bar code must be printed or emailed to the donor so that it can be presented at the blood drive.

The QuickPass link is available here and should only be used on the day of the blood drive. More information on the CBCO is available here.