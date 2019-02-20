Memphis Woman Stabbed In Head After Fight Over Place In McDonald’s Drive-Thru Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old woman was charged after police say she stabbed another woman in the head over a place in a McDonald's drive-thru line, but her family said she did it as an act of self-defense.

And there is video to back their claim.

Authorities said the incident happened Monday at the restaurant located at 905 Union Avenue.

Cell phone video shows the moments leading up to the stabbing that sent victim Jasmine Burress to the hospital.

Burress told police it all started out as a fight between the two women that quickly escalated. That's when the suspect, Asalene Branch, pulled out a knife and stabbed Burress in the head. The injury was non-critical, authorities said.

"If five people are jumping on you, what would you do?" the suspect's mother, Kim Branch, said.

The video shows Branch and another woman, possibly Burress, getting into it. Branch is standing by her parked car, and in the video, she isn't the first to get physical.

The affidavit claims the fight started in the drive-thru line, and Burress and Branch got into it over their place in line, but in the video it's clear the two ladies are nowhere near the drive-thru line when things escalate.

"She don't bother nobody," Kim Branch said. "She don't. She's a good child. She was going to get her some coffee, and they started with her."

The video shows more than one person attacking Branch, and even a man gets in on the action. The stabbing wasn't caught on camera, but the mother said her daughter took a beating before resorting to pulling a knife.

"She was defending herself," Kim Branch said. "Hopefully she'll be okay."

To get both sides of the story, WREG went to an address listed for Burress, who ended up with minor injuries from the stabbing, but no one answered the door.

Investigators said those on the scene were able to get the suspect's vehicle information, which led them to Branch. When questioned by police, she reportedly admitted to having stabbed Burress with a knife.

She remains charged with aggravated assault.

Branch's family said they shared the video that briefly surfaced on Facebook in hopes of clearing Branch's name.