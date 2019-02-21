7 People Sentenced In Fort Smith Meth Trafficking Ring

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Seven people were sentenced Thursday (Feb. 21) for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking ring in the River Valley.

Brian Jones, 38, Tina Branson, 53, Christopher Harbour, 42, Amber Boursh, 37, Belinda McBay, 47, April Thompson, 35, and Jimmy Fore, 57 were sentenced to over 39 years combined for their roles in the meth trafficking ring. They were all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Dylan Dempsey entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to distribute meth and will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court records, in June 2018 a jury returned a sixteen-count indictment against eight people in Fort Smith for large-scale drug trafficking. Seven of those individuals were sentenced today.

Records say the drug trafficking ring was responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of meth dating back as far as 2015.

Jones was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison plus three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Branson and Boursh were sentenced to two years each in federal prison plus three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Harbour and Thompson were sentenced to over three years each in federal prison plus three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

McBay and Fore were sentenced to a little over four years each plus three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Fore was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.