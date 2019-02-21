County Line Middle School Students Create A Rubik’s Cube Mosaic Of Mona Lisa

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Students at County Line Middle School designed a Mona Lisa mosaic made out of Rubik’s Cubes.

The school’s Rubik’s Cube club used 100 cubes to create the visual effect that took about 40 minutes to complete. All of the cubes had to be rented for the project.

“I kinda showed them how to do one and we all did that same one together. and then we passed out their own little slip of paper and which one to copy, and they just rolled with it. They did it really fast,” said teach Katie Lynch.

The club already has plans for its next design, which will be a mosaic depicting Rosa Parks.