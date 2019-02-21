Crews Battle House Fire In Nob Hill Area; No Injuries

NOB HILL (KFSM) — Firefighters battled a fire in the Nob Hill area on Thursday that gutted a two-story home.

Goshen Fire Department was among those who responded to the fire at 19416 Sonora Road about 8 a.m. The fire was in a two-story home, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The fire gutted the kitchen and destroyed the upper portion of the home. The Washington County fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

