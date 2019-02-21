Customers In Neighborhood Near Cedarville Under A Boil Order

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — About 50 customers in Cedarville are under a boil order, the Arkansas Department of Health announced Thursday (Feb. 21).

A “boil water” notice was issued for about 50 customers along Webster Branch Road and all of its side roads, the department said in a news release. The road is north of the Lee Creek Reservoir.

The order was issued as a precaution because contaminated water may have entered the distribution system during a partial loss of normal system pressure.

Customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water for drinking or for food preparation should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been fixed, an adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriologocial survey shows the water is safe to drink.

The boil order is due to a water main break, the department said.