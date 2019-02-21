Plane Lands Safely After Reports Of Smoke In Cockpit

Posted 2:11 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, February 21, 2019

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — An Envoy Airlines plane with 35 people on board landed safely at XNA after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

Emergency crews were en route to XNA Thursday (Feb. 21) afternoon.

Police and fire officials from multiple county agencies were on scene but found no evidence of smoke in the plane’s cockpit.

The Envoy flight was flying from Springfield, Missouri to Dallas, Texas.

Gilbert Neil, the public safety director at XNA, says that the plane had barely reached flying altitude before a flight attendant noticed smoke coming from the plane’s cockpit, causing the plane to be diverted to XNA.

Crews at XNA worked on repairs to the plane, and passengers will soon reboard, Neil says.

