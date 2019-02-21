Family Shares Video Of 12-Year-Old Girl’s Final Moments Before She Died In Dallas House Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas - Nearly one year after a 12-year-old Dallas girl died in a natural gas explosion, her family wants to share video of her final moments before the blast.

KTVT reports that Rogers was actually getting ready for a cheerleading competition on the morning of Feb. 23, 2018. In a time-lapse video, she's doing her hair when a spark flashes.

Her family said that spark was the house filling up with natural gas and exploding.

The Dallas Fire Department said two other homes caught fire on the same block where Rogers lived. Those were also blamed on gas.

Three days after Rogers' death, Atmos Energy evacuated close to 3,000 homes in the neighborhood so gas could be cut off and homes could be individually checked for safety.

One year later, about 98 miles of pipes have been replaced in that neighborhood.

Atmos said the pipe system in the neighborhood was performing properly before the explosion and heavy rains and shifting soil conditions in that neighborhood put enormous pressure on the pipes. Atmos said it's continuing to work in the neighborhood to replace cast iron pipe.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that the company received complaints in weeks before the explosion. It also confirmed a cracked gas pipe behind the Rogers' home caused the explosion.