Former Central EMS Captain Gets Probation In Child Abuse Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Central EMS captain accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl was given probation after pleading guilty to harassment.

Craig Harvey, 38, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court to the misdemeanor charge.

As part of his probation, Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Harvey not to have any contact with the girl, pay $1,000 in fines and court fees and remain on good behavior.

If Harvey commits any new crimes or violates his probation, he faces up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Harvey was arrested March 28, 2018, and initially charged with sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.

Goshen police said they arrested Harvey a week after receiving a complaint involving the girl.

Harvey resigned the following day from Central EMS, where he had worked for about four years, said Becky Stewart, Central EMS chief.