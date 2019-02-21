× Jacques Torres Chocolate Bars Sold Via Mail Order Being Recalled

NEW YORK (KFSM) — Jacques Torres Manufacturing LLC is recalling its 2.2lbs. (1kg) “Jacques” Big Daddy Dark Chocolate Bar because of undeclared milk allergens.

Those with milk allergies run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if the chocolate bar is consumed, the company said.

The bars were distributed mainly in retail stores in New York, but they were also sold nationwide through mail orders. The product comes in uncoded 2.2 lbs. clear plastic package wrapped with a reddish-brown paper label.

So far, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported. The recall was initiated after routine sampling revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens not listed on the label.

Consumers who have purchased the bar are urged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions may call (347) 916-0542.