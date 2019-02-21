Legalizing Physician Assisted Suicide In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A lawmaker from Bentonville wants to give patients in Arkansas the right to die on their own terms.

Representative Dan Douglas calls his bill the Compassionate Care End Of Life Option Act.

According to the bill, physician-assisted suicide would become possible in Arkansas, but only for those suffering from terminal illnesses. A pill would be given to the patient to end their life, but they must be 18 or older.

Two specialists would also have to verify that the patient is of sound mind before giving them the drug.

Douglas believes patients should not have to suffer in pain and discomfort during their final day.

“Who are we to say, ‘hey, you can’t take a pill and go to sleep and pass peacefully, you have to suffer, you have to spend two, three, four weeks or whatever more suffering,’ when there is absolutely no hope,” Douglas said.

Physician-assisted suicide is legal in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregan, Washington, Vermont and Washington D.C.