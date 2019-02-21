Murder Victim’s Family Reacts To Sentencing Uncertainty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — A Fayetteville family said they hope to never see their daughter's killer walk the streets ever again. Four-year-old Barbie Thompson was sexually assaulted and murdered back in 1986.

Christopher Segerstrom was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for her death, but now under the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act of 2017, he could have the chance at parole.

Barbie Thompson's family sat down with 5NEWS to share how they feel about Segerstrom having the possibility of parole.

Jena Muddiman, Barbie's mother, said she hopes the re-sentencing has only one result.

“I just really wish it could end and be over with and he is in there the rest of his life," Muddiman said. "That’s what I want."

Rachel Wilson, Barbie's youngest sister, said Segerstrom should not get the opportunity to redeem his life because her sister did not even get to live hers.

"I don't understand where they think he needs a chance when my sister doesn't even deserve a chance," Wilson said. "I mean she is laying in the ground and he's still alive in a jail cell. I mean so there should be no chances at all."

The family says they believe if Segerstrom were let out he would only act again.

“I’m hoping that he [the judge] is going to look and see all the stuff that he has done wrong in prison and see that he is not a model citizen and see that he is not someone who should be let out on the streets to be around other peoples children and possibly do this again… if not worse," Wilson said.

Danielle Thompson, Barbie's other sister, said as a mother she couldn't imagine letting her kids out of her sight knowing Segerstrom is out there.

"I just really hope that the judge sees he is not fit," Thompson said. "He needs to stay where he is at. He is perfectly fine that way. Everybody is safe and nobody has to worry about 'Well is that him walking down the street' or 'Is that him eyeballing my son or daughter'."

Muddiman said each time they have watched him in front of the parole board he shows no remorse.

"I don't think it bothered him," Muddiman said. "I will hope they take that into consideration. We will see."

The family said all they can do now is stay strong together.

"We've all got the support of our family together to keep everything on track and support each other and fight to keep him in [jail]," Thompson said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, Christopher Segerstrom had 24 guilty disciplinary violations in a year and a half span between 2017 and 2018. The violations were both violent and sexual.

The family said they hope these violations help keep Segerstrom incarcerated.

Officials said the case will be sentenced as a Class Y Felony.