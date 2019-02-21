Pawnee County Undersheriff Killed In Head-On Crash While On Duty

PAWNEE, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in northeast Oklahoma is mourning the loss of one of their own who was killed while on duty.

According to The Cleveland American, Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

Officials say Johnson was driving on Highway 18, south of Pawnee, when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash and the driver’s condition are still under investigation, reports The Cleveland American.

On January 14, the department lost another deputy, Janice Price, who passed away after a short battle with cancer.